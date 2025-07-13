Mumbai, Anganwadi centres, rural childcare centres for kids under the age of six, will now be allowed to operate from unused classrooms in nearby Zilla Parishad schools in Maharashtra, officials have said. Anganwadi centres to get space at Zilla Parishad schools in Maharashtra

The initiative, which had been under discussion for some time, is expected to ease the burden on thousands of Anganwadi centres currently functioning from rented premises. These facilities play a key role in delivering services like immunisation, health check-ups, antenatal care and early childhood education.

“There are thousands of Anganwadis in the state that operate from rented spaces. Irregular fund disbursement has led to difficulties in managing rent, electricity, water supply and sanitation,” said a Rural Development Department official.

“To address these issues, it had been proposed to relocate these centres to nearby ZP-run schools, provided the distance between the two is within 1 kilometre,” he said.

The Anganwadi programme in Maharashtra is implemented by the Women and Child Development Department under the Union government’s Integrated Child Development Services scheme.

As per government data, the state has 1,10,048 Anganwadis, of which around 21,000 operate from rented premises, while 10,000 are located in community halls or public libraries.

An official from the Women and Child Development Department said the National Education Policy 2020 had also recommended integrating Anganwadis with schools to improve early learning outcomes.

“In line with this, the state has advised ZP schools to share unused classrooms with Anganwadis,” the official said.

ZP schools have been asked to allow Anganwadi staff and children access to kitchens, washrooms, school grounds, drinking water and sports equipment, the official said.

“Where the school building has multiple floors, Anganwadis should be given classrooms on the ground floor. The Women and Child Development Department will provide funds for repairs, painting and setting up essential infrastructure, if necessary,” the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.