Anger and grief shroud village of Kanpur victims after 27 dead in accident

Grief and anger shrouded residents of Kortha village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, a day after 27 people were killed after a tractor-trolley they were travelling in fell into a pond.

According to the eyewitnesses, the tractor was being driven at a high speed despite requests by the passengers to slow down, additional director general of police (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar told reporters.

He added that the driver of the tractor, identified as Raju Nishad, a resident of the Kortha village, is absconding. “Once he is caught, other things will be probed. Five other people who were with the driver are yet to be traced,” he added.

Eyewitnesses said lack of timely help from the police and a local health centre also affected the efforts of villagers to save people. On Sunday, the station house officer (SHO) of Saadh police station was suspended for alleged “dereliction of duty”, a senior police officer said.

The order against Saandh SHO Ajay Pandey was issued by the ADG while four constables of police response vehicle (PRV) were also suspended for not acting promptly. Bhaskar said the officers would face an inquiry.

The accident spot was near Bhadeuna village, barely one km from the Saadh police station, but the SHO reached there after around one hour, the officer added, declining to be named.

However, villagers were livid at the absence of doctors at the community health centre (CHC) in Bhitargaon.

They created ruckus at the CHC, seeking an explanation from officials who assured them this negligence would not go unpunished. An official said on condition of anonymity that though this would be covered in the magisterial inquiry, a separate inquiry would be ordered.

Dinesh Kumar of Laxmanpurwa village said some of the people he took out were alive and could have been saved with timely treatment. “There was no doctor and one came quite late. The nurse and ward boy could not have done anything,” he said, adding that everyone was angry.

“The rooms of the CHC were locked and only a nurse and a ward boy were there,” said an eyewitness, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, wails of grieving families filled the air in Kortha village, to which the victims — 14 women and 13 children — belonged. A lane in the village of 3,000 people wore melancholic look on Sunday as relatives of the deceased, all from Nishad community, were preparing for cremation.

On Sunday, the adults were cremated while children were buried at Deori ghat.

Shivram and Ram Dularey, brothers living together with their families, lost their mother Phoolmati (65), their wives Jai Devi (35) and Leelawati (40), children Ravi (6), Rohit (11) and Manisha (17) in the accident.

The relatives pacified Shivram and slowly took him to the bus waiting outside with the body.

Virendra, a survivor of this tragic accident, seethed with anger and blamed Raju Nishad who lives at the entrance of this village.

“His son turned a year old. As per his wish, everyone went to Chandrika Devi temple in Buxar (Unnao) for the mundan ceremony,” he said, adding that Raju drank liquor on the way to Unnao and again in Buxar. “He was driving at breakneck speed. We told him to drive slowly but he did not listen,” Virendra added.

Raju could not control the tractor-trolley and it fell in the pond. The trolley went over those who were on it, trapping them under water. Raju fled from the scene. “Had he not consumed liquor, this unfortunate accident would not have happened,” he added.

Raju’s wife Gyandevi and son Abhi are admitted to LLR hospital in a critical condition. Gyandevi also lost her daughter Diya, mother-in-law and three sisters in the tragedy.

Gulab Dei and her daughter-in-law who were on the trolley managed to slither out through a space. Others were not so lucky.

Dei said just a km from the accident site Raju stopped the tractor at a licenced liquor shop. He purchased a bottle again and drank it. “I told him to behave or he would end up harming all of us. He did exactly that. As many as 27 people died because of him,” she said.

The autopsy on the bodies was performed throughout the night by a team of 10 doctors. At around 4.30 am, all the bodies were brought to the village.