Another 139 people on board Cordelia ship contract Covid-19

Another 139 passengers on board the Cordelia cruise ship that returned to Goa from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of cases to 205, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

On January 1, 66 people, including crew members, were found to be infected on the ship when was at Goa’s Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) with nearly 2,000 passengers. Of the 66, six had disembarked in Goa and were admitted to a local hospital in Vasco Da Gama for treatment.

According to the Mumbai civic body, as many as 1,827 samples were collected after the ship docked at Green Gate port in South Mumbai’s Ballard Pier on Tuesday evening.

Of the 66 cases detected earlier, at least 41 passengers were shifted to various civic-run isolation centres and hospitals in the city. According to a BMC official, most of the patients showed mild symptoms.

“The patients have been shifted to facilities like the Richardson and Crudas in Byculla, Suncity residency, Pacific residency and other private hotels at their own expense,” the BMC official said, seeking anonymity.

The remaining 19 patients, however, were allowed to stay back on the ship as they were largely asymptomatic and were with families. They were isolated inside the ship, another senior official confirmed.

On the latest cases, officials said the patients will be sent home or to medical facilities depending on their symptoms.

“Most of the patients that have tested positive are asymptomatic. We have passed the reports to the operator of the cruise which will carry out further health tests to check if they have other comorbidities or not. If a patient is fully asymptomatic and doesn’t have any comorbidities, then he/she will be allowed to go home with a stamp on his hand so that they follow isolation norms and protocols. If anyone is co-morbid and has serious symptoms, then he/she will be transferred for treatment,” Shivadas Gurav, assistant municipal commissioner from A-ward (where the ship is anchored), said.

All those who have tested negative were allowed to disembark the ship. “BMC officials present at the port have put a stamp on the hands of the passengers who have tested negative so that they compulsorily follow home quarantine for seven days and the local ward office will track their health status,” Gurav said.

Cordelia is the same cruise ship where the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile rave party in October last year. The ship, operated by a private firm, was carrying hordes of New Year revellers when it arrived in Goa on Sunday, and a crew member tested positive for the virus.