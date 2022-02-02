Another case against Haridwar hate speech accused Jitendra Tyagi: Police

Amid the ongoing probe into the Haridwar hate speech case, police on Tuesday booked main accused Jitendra Narayan Tyagi on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting religious disharmony while addressing another event last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tyagi, who is currently in prison for allegedly making hate speeches at a religious gathering in Haridwar last month, was booked in the second case for allegedly passing derogatory remarks against a particular community during his book launch on November 21.

Providing details, SHO of Haridwar’s Kotwali police station, inspector Rakendra Kathait, said the FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by one Nadeem Qureshi, a resident of Dehradun, for hurting religious sentiments during the event.

While Qureshi had lodged a complaint in Dehradun, the matter was transferred to Haridwar Police which registered the case.

“The case was registered against Rizwi on charges of promoting religious disharmony and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of a class by insulting its religion or religious feelings under sections 153(a) and 295(a) of IPC, respectively,” Kathait said. “Police will probe the fresh case along with its ongoing probe,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On December 23, police registered the first case on the Dharma Sansad held from December 17-19, which caused a furore on social media, as participating religious leaders called for violence against minorities.

.