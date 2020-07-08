e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Another Odisha MLA tests positive for Covid-19, state’s tally crosses 10,000-mark

Another Odisha MLA tests positive for Covid-19, state’s tally crosses 10,000-mark

In hard-hit Ganjam district, where 2,621 cases of Covid-19 have been reported so far, official said all the urban areas will be shut down between July 9 and July 13.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 08:34 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The Regional Transport Office was closed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation after four Covid-19 positive cases were found there.
The Regional Transport Office was closed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation after four Covid-19 positive cases were found there.(Twitter/@bmcbbsr)
         

A day after a BJP lawmaker contracted Covid-19 in Odisha, a first-time MLA of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Tuesday. The state also reported an all-time high 571 Covid-19 cases on a single day, taking the total numbers past 10,000.

Officials said BJD MLA from Salepur, Prashant Nayak, has tested positive.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 situation in Bhubaneswar seems to be getting worse with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) shutting down two branches of ICICI Bank in the city after 15 people working in those offices tested positive for Covid-19. “As a precautionary measure and larger public interest after detection of 15 positive cases ICICI Bank, Cuttack Road Branch & Sales Section of ICICI Bank, Bhubaneswar Main Branch, near Sriya Talkies has been closed by BMC,” tweeted BMC.

 

Apart from the private bank’s branches, the BMC also sealed the Bhubaneswar Regional Transport Office (RTO)-I in the city after detection of four Covid-19 positive cases there. All the employees of the RTO will be quarantined.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BMC had closed Tech Mahindra office in Bhubaneswar for violation of the standard operating procedure for Covid-19 management. The officials of the civic authority said that seven people working in the BPO section of the company had tested positive within a week. The BMC officials said the company didn’t follow the quarantine guidelines after detection of a positive case.

In hard-hit Ganjam district, where 2,621 cases have been reported so far, official said all the urban areas will be shut down between July 9 and July 13. In Puri, restrictions have been imposed on the cremation of dead bodies in Swargadwara crematorium in the wake of rise in Covid-19 cases. Dead bodies from out of Puri district will not be allowed to be cremated at Swargadwara.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
LIVE: Germany Covid-19 toll crosses 9,000
LIVE: Germany Covid-19 toll crosses 9,000
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In