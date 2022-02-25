Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Another Shiv Sena leader under fire, Income Tax officials search Yashwant Jadhav's premises

The Bhartiya Janata Party is facing heat from opposition parties (both in Maharashtra and from other states) for allegedly using central investigative agencies to target its rivals and consolidate political gains.
Chairman of the Mumbai municipal standing committee Yashwant Jadhav. (File photo)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 10:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav has come under the radar of the Income Tax department. The I-T department carried out searches at Yashwant Jadhav’s premises, news agency ANI reported. Per reports I-T officials arrived at Jadhav’s house with Central Reserve Police (CRPF) officials earlier today and interrogated him. The central agency is reportedly also scanning his documents.

However, charges and the cause of investigation have yet to be announced. Jadhav has been the Chairman of the Mumbai municipal standing committee for the last five years.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have consistently accused him of financial misconduct and money laundering via anonymous and unlisted companies. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged that Jadhav had diverted 15 crore from the BMC to his family’s accounts via shell companies and called for an Enforcement Directorate probe on several occasions.

The ED on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering investigation linked to 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim.

The BJP, meanwhile, is facing heat from opposition parties (both in Maharashtra and from other states) for allegedly using central investigative agencies to target its rivals and consolidate gains.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackrey on Thursday said, "The central government is playing electoral tricks. Whenever elections come, all agencies start their work," while referring to the recent arrests and cases against Shiv Sena leaders by various central agencies.

Topics
shiv sena nawab malik
