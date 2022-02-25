Another Shiv Sena leader under fire, Income Tax officials search Yashwant Jadhav's premises

Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav has come under the radar of the Income Tax department. The I-T department carried out searches at Yashwant Jadhav’s premises, news agency ANI reported. Per reports I-T officials arrived at Jadhav’s house with Central Reserve Police (CRPF) officials earlier today and interrogated him. The central agency is reportedly also scanning his documents.

However, charges and the cause of investigation have yet to be announced. Jadhav has been the Chairman of the Mumbai municipal standing committee for the last five years.

#UPDATE | Mumbai: Income Tax department searches premises of Shiv Sena corporator and Standing Committee chairperson of BMC, Yashwant Jadhav. pic.twitter.com/cWgAoatNTy — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have consistently accused him of financial misconduct and money laundering via anonymous and unlisted companies. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged that Jadhav had diverted ₹15 crore from the BMC to his family’s accounts via shell companies and called for an Enforcement Directorate probe on several occasions.

The ED on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering investigation linked to 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim.

The BJP, meanwhile, is facing heat from opposition parties (both in Maharashtra and from other states) for allegedly using central investigative agencies to target its rivals and consolidate gains.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackrey on Thursday said, "The central government is playing electoral tricks. Whenever elections come, all agencies start their work," while referring to the recent arrests and cases against Shiv Sena leaders by various central agencies.