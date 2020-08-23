e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Another Tripura BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Another Tripura BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Earlier in August, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA Dhananjoy Tripura tested positive for coronavirus.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 15:58 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura BJP legislator Mimi Majumder.
Tripura BJP legislator Mimi Majumder. (ANI)
         

Another Tripura BJP legislator tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Mimi Majumder is the second BJP legislator and the third legislator from the state to have infected with the virus in the state. She is an elected MLA of Badharghat Assembly constituency in Agartala.

“I have been tested corona positive yesterday. I’m currently hospitalized along with my husband on the advice of the doctor. I urge those who have contacted me in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested very soon,” Majumder posted on Twitter.

Earlier in August, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA Dhananjoy Tripura tested positive for coronavirus. He was elected as an MLA from Raima Valley Assembly constituency in Dhalai district in 2018. The IPFT is an alliance partner of the state’s ruling BJP.

In July, BJP MLA Rampada Jamatia, his wife and two of his guards had tested positive for the infection.

Several ministers and political leaders tested positive for the deadly contagion in the past months. Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah tested positive for the virus earlier this month, so did Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

Union home minister Amit Shah, Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, are among other leaders who had contracted Covid-19.

tags
top news
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim of free Covid-19 shots vaccine in 73 days
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim of free Covid-19 shots vaccine in 73 days
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
Explosives seized from suspected ISIS operative’s house in UP: Report
JEE, NEET update: What students feel about exams not getting postponed
JEE, NEET update: What students feel about exams not getting postponed
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In