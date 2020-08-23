Another Tripura BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 15:58 IST

Another Tripura BJP legislator tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Mimi Majumder is the second BJP legislator and the third legislator from the state to have infected with the virus in the state. She is an elected MLA of Badharghat Assembly constituency in Agartala.

“I have been tested corona positive yesterday. I’m currently hospitalized along with my husband on the advice of the doctor. I urge those who have contacted me in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested very soon,” Majumder posted on Twitter.

Earlier in August, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA Dhananjoy Tripura tested positive for coronavirus. He was elected as an MLA from Raima Valley Assembly constituency in Dhalai district in 2018. The IPFT is an alliance partner of the state’s ruling BJP.

In July, BJP MLA Rampada Jamatia, his wife and two of his guards had tested positive for the infection.

Several ministers and political leaders tested positive for the deadly contagion in the past months. Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah tested positive for the virus earlier this month, so did Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

Union home minister Amit Shah, Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, are among other leaders who had contracted Covid-19.