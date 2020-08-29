e-paper
Home / India News / Anti-nation forces are spreading hatred, violence: Sonia Gandhi

Anti-nation forces are spreading hatred, violence: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi said that freedom of expression is in danger and democratic institutions are being ruined.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 15:28 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
In a recorded message, Sonia Gandhi further said “some forces” are trying to derail the country.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said “anti-nation” forces are spreading hatred and the venom of violence in country and that the influence of dictatorship on democracy has increased.

In a recorded message, Gandhi further said “some forces” are trying to derail the country.

She was speaking at the bhumipujan ceremony of the new Chhattisgarh Assembly building. Senior Congress leaders, including chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, were also present at the ceremony.

“Since independence, we have come a long way. We have faced many problems and also managed to solve them but we are way behind the dreams of our forefathers…In the last few years, there have been attempts to derail our country. Today, the country is at a crossroads. Anti-poor and anti-nation forces are making people fight each other and spreading hatred and venom of violence in the country,” Sonia said.

Gandhi added that bad thinking is dominating good thinking, freedom of expression is in danger and democratic institutions are being ruined. “The influence of dictatorship on democracy is continuously increasing... They want to suppress the voice of people of this country” Gandhi said.

She said the makers of the Constitution would have never anticipated such times. “They would have never imagined that after 75 years of Independence we would be facing such a difficult time,” Gandhi said.

