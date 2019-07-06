Anti-sikh riots: Supreme Court seeks government’s response on convicts’ appeal

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Delhi Government and police by July 23 on appeals of 33 people challenging the Delhi High Court order convicting and awarding them a five-year jail term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The court took note of the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, that some more time be granted for filing the reply.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which had earlier issued notice to the Delhi government and the police on appeals of the convicts, granted time till July 23 to them to file their response.

The convicts were sentenced to a five-year jail term for offences of rioting, burning houses and violation of curfew in Triokpuri area of the national capital during the anti-Sikh riots.

Earlier, the apex court had issued notices to the authorities on the appeals of 34 persons against the high court order upholding the trial court verdict to convict them.

