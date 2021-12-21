Anti-conversion bill tabled in Karnataka assembly amid din

The Basvaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka on Tuesday tabled the controversial anti-conversion bill in the ongoing winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi, triggering heated exchanges with the principal opposition party, Congress.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri put the tabling of the bill by home minister Araga Jnanendra to a vote even as the Congress members were yet to return from the lunch break, prompting angry reactions by the opposition.

The Congress objected to the tabling of the bill, Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, with party president DK Shivakumar tearing up the document on the floor of the House.

“This bill has been brought in with mala fide intentions,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition, said, calling it a violation of basic human rights.

Kageri said that the bill will be taken up for discussion on Wednesday but the Congress appeared defiant, staging a walkout eventually.

The heated exchanges between the ruling and principal opposition party came even as protests against the bill gained steam across Karnataka. The proposal was first made by the Bommai-led government during the monsoon session of the state legislature in September.

The BJP tried to reason over the intent of the bill, only to be shouted over by the Congress.

KS Eshwarappa, Karnataka’s minister of rural development and panchayat raj and a senior BJP leader, said the Congress was trying to appease the Muslim and Christian communities as part of its vote-bank politics.

Eshwarappa stood to object to the Congress when R Ashok, a senior BJP leader, asked his colleague to make a “Hindutva” statement in favour of the bill.

“As soon as the revenue minister started speaking, the Congress agreed. But then three Congress legislators spoke among themselves and said that we have to satisfy Muslims and Christians and then walked out,” Eshwarappa said.

“They do not want north Karnataka. They want conversion from Hindus to Muslims and Christians and want to make India like Pakistan where the percentage of population (of Hindus) has come down from 24% to 3%,” he added.

The bill came at a time when there have been several attacks against the Christian community across the state.

It is also part of the BJP’s attempt to introduce more laws in the state in line with its core ideology. The government has already implemented a law severely restricting the slaughter of cattle and has now proposed to introduce the Special Marriages Act against what right wing organisations, many affiliated to the RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent, term “love jihad”, that is marriage between Hindu women and Muslim men with the intention of converting the former to Islam.

“No person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by any of these means or by promise of marriage, nor shall any person abet or conspire such conversion: Provided that if any person reconverts to his immediate previous religion the same shall not be deemed to be a conversion under this Act,” the proposed bill said.

The BJP has argued that there were mass conversions taking place by force and allurement across the state, which was a threat to “Indian culture”.

The bill also proposes jail time of 3-10 years for violators, including fines of up to ₹1 lakh.

Anyone willing to convert will have to submit an application to the district collector who will scrutinise the application and interview the applicant to ascertain if the conversion is not by force or allurement.

If the application is found to be genuine, then other departments will be informed to ensure the converting person loses benefits from his existing caste or religion and be included into the category into which the said person is converting.

Any marriage which has happened with the sole purpose of unlawful conversion or vice-versa by a man of one religion with a woman of another religion, either by converting himself before or after marriage or by converting the woman before or after marriage, shall be declared null and void by the family court or, where a family court is not established, by a court having jurisdiction to try such cases on a petition presented by either party against the other party of the marriage

“Making K’taka a Uttar Pradesh is not only bad for investments & job opportunities, but will kill rational thinking prevalent dominantly in our state. The BJP Govt’s ideology is weighing down the progress of the state,” Priyank Kharge, former minister and Congress legislator, said on Twitter.