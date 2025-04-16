Thiruvananthapuram, The anti-drug campaign in the state is continuing with vigour at all levels in Kerala, with the participation of political parties, NGOs, and religious leaders, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. Anti-drug drive continues with vigour in Kerala: CM Vijayan

Addressing reporters here, Vijayan said he held two meetings today with leaders of political parties, including the Opposition leader, and religious heads in the state to discuss ways to tackle the drug menace.

At the online meetings, everyone extended their unwavering support to the cause, he said.

The chief minister said a ‘think tank’ comprising experts has been formed to scientifically address the increasing violence among youth and children, prompted by drug abuse.

He said political parties, religious heads, and leaders of communities have been urged to spread the message against drugs at their gatherings.

The government has requested the cooperation of political parties and community organisations to ensure their participation in the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign, he said.

He said the meetings decided to intensify the anti-drug campaign this month and next month, and a comprehensive campaign will be launched by June, with a focus on students and youth.

Vijayan said during the week-long period from April 8 to 14, 15,327 individuals were screened as part of ‘Operation D Hunt’, 927 cases were registered, and 994 people were arrested.

A total of 248.93 g of MDMA and 77.127 kg of cannabis were seized.

During this period, 288 source reports related to drug abuse across the state have been handed over to the relevant district police chiefs, and further action is being taken based on them.

Awareness programmes against drug abuse are also being carried out in all the districts more effectively, he said.

He said the government has launched a project to make Kerala the first state in India without extreme poverty.

The first phase of the project was completed on November 1, 2023, in which 30,658 families were freed from extreme poverty.

In the second phase, as of April 15, 2025, 50,401 families of the total families identified have been freed from extreme poverty.

Activities are underway with the aim of completely freeing the state from extreme poverty by November 1, 2025, he said, adding that Dharmadam in Kannur district, his home constituency, was announced as the first poverty-free constituency in the state the other day.

On the anti-corruption drive, he said the government has also taken effective steps to check corruption at all levels, with public participation, under the leadership of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau .

As part of ‘Operation Spot Trap’, the bureau had arrested 36 corrupt persons in the first three months of this year, and 25 cases were registered, he said.

