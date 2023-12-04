Anti-incumbency, graft claims halt BRS hat-trick

A strong anti-incumbency wave, coupled with allegations of family rule and corruption, crushed the dreams of the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to pull off a hat-trick in Telangana. The BRS headquarters wears a deserted look on Sunday. (PTI)

A resurgent Congress, riding high on anti-government sentiment, and helped by a strong and aggressive local leadership, stormed to power, ending the 10-year rule of the BRS.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

That KCR, as Chandrashekar Rao is known in political circles, himself lost in Kamareddy, one of the two constituencies he contested, reflects the scale of defeat of a party once celebrated for achieving statehood for Telangana.

Five key factors appear to have resulted in the defeat of KCR: nepotism; failure to replace unpopular sitting MLAs; becoming inaccessible to the cadre; breach of electoral promises; corruption charges.

“Clearly, the public mood was for change. The BRS failed to gauge the extent of public anger against local legislators. The people were fed up with KCR’s family rule,” said Prof K Nageshwar, former head of journalism department, Osmania University, and a political analyst.

The Telangana verdict carries a clear message that freebies are no guarantee for electoral success — especially when there are gaps in delivery.

Dalit intellectual and former chairman of the state public service commission Dr G Chakrapani cited two key reasons for the ruling party’s defeat: Complacency and flawed delivery of welfare schemes.

The main criticism against KCR is that he became inaccessible to the cadre and increasingly autocratic in his style of functioning. “It was this disconnect with the people and with his own party leaders that has turned out to be his undoing,” said senior political analyst Ramakrishna Sangem.

There was widespread anger against local BRS MLAs across the state but despite this, the BRS renominated almost all of them. “The CM was clearly banking on his personal charisma and appeal and did not care for the negative image of his MLAs at the ground level. This clearly backfired,” Ramakrishna added.

The growing stranglehold of the family over the party and the government—KCR’s son and the BRS working president KT Rama Rao and his nephew T Harish Rao were ministers; his daughter K Kavitha is an MLC— also attracted the ire of the opposition.

Meanwhile, the BRS and KCR appear to have been oblivious to the Congress’ revival in the state — until it was too late.

Analysts say the appointment of A Revanth Reddy as the party chief in July 2021 may well have been a game changer.

A two-time MLA from the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party, Reddy currently represents Malkajgiri in Lok Sabha. He joined the Congress in 2017. He infused new energy and dynamism into the party that was riven by infighting and groupism.

The electoral success in neighbouring Karnataka also came as a big boost for the grand old party. Unlike in the past, the Congress central leadership gave a free hand to Reddy in the selection of candidates and formulation of campaign strategies.

The Congress campaign consistently focused on alleged corruption, particularly in flagship irrigation projects, and the problem of unemployment. The party’s manifesto took a leaf out of its successful Karnataka campaign and touted several welfare guarantees.

“The Congress’ resurgence is reminiscent of the manner in which it stormed to power in united Andhra Pradesh in 1989 under the leadership of Congress stalwart, M Channa Reddy. He energised a dormant Congress at that time and trounced NTR and his TDP,” said senior journalist Mallikarjun Rao.

At one stage, the BJP appeared to have emerged as a key challenger to the ruling party, particularly after its strong showing in the Hyderabad municipal corporation elections in 2020 and back-to-back victories in the assembly byelections in Dubbaka and Huzurabad constituencies.

However, it lost steam along the way, amid allegations of a secret deal with KCR. The decision to replace firebrand party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar earlier this year with soft-spoken union minister G Kishan Reddy fuelled allegations of a tacit understanding between the two parties. Significantly, the Enforcement Directorate case against KCR’s daughter, facing allegations in the Delhi excise case, did not make much headway, lending credence to this claim.

With the humiliating defeat on his home turf, KCR’s national ambitions have virtually come crashing down.

The idea behind rechristening Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as BRS last year was to bolster his national ambitions. There were always questions on the viability of this plan — especially because KCR’s anti-BJP front excluded the Congress, with which he could not ally. “His prescription was inherently flawed because any alternative political force that intends to take on the mighty BJP cannot afford to exclude Congress,” said political analyst K Ramesh Babu.