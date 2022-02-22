Antilia case: Court rejects ex-cop’s bail plea, says ‘protectors took away life’

MUMBAI: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court last week rejected former police officer Pradeep Sharma’s bail in connection with the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house and trader Mansukh Hiran’s murder, citing prima facie a pre-planned conspiracy by police officers accused in the case.

“Therefore, the offence is of immense serious nature. The protectors of life themselves took away life,” the court said while rejecting the bail on February 16.

A detailed order of the court was made available late on Monday.

“Even if it is assumed that the role of the applicant [Sharma] only pertained to the conspiracy for [the] elimination of Mansukh Hiran, still the offence is of serious nature. The gravity of the offence increases when the perpetrators are police officials or retired police officials like the applicant,” said special NIA judge A T Wankhede.

The NIA arrested Sharma in June last year months after an SUV was found abandoned in February 2021 near Ambani’s residence, Antilia, with 20 gelatine sticks and a threat note. On March 5, 2021, the body of the SUV owner, Thane based car accessories shop owner Hiran, was found dumped in a creek.

The court cited the investigation and said it found Sharma came into the picture after February 28, 2021, particularly for the conspiracy to kill Hiran. “Prima-facie, the conspiracy to eliminate Hiran was hatched, as he was a weak link and under the apprehension that he may spill the beans.”

NIA has named dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze the mastermind behind the explosives scare. Vaze allegedly used the SUV of his acquaintance, Hiran, 48, for it. NIA has said Vaze allegedly got Hiran killed as he refused to take the blame for planting explosives and threatening the Ambani family. Sharma is accused of getting Hiran killed.

The court said Vaze allegedly parked the explosive-laden vehicle “to strike terror in the mind” of the people. “The purpose of putting the threat note was also the same,” said the court. “On 27th February 2021, a post generated on a Telegram channel named ‘Jaish-Ul-Hind’ claiming responsibility for placing the explosive-laden vehicle outside the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.”

The court said when it is said the offence was committed to striking terror in the minds of people, the provisions of Section 15 of the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are invoked. “Therefore, the bar under Section 43(D)(5) of the UAP Act come into play.”

Wankhede observed the circumstances brought on record prima-facie establish Sharma’s involvement in the role of a co-conspirator. “There is sufficient material to show prima-facie involvement of the applicant [Sharma] in the offence. This is not the stage to evaluate the material placed on record as of appreciation of evidence,” the court said.

It added after Hiran’s murder, the accused directed co-accused Santosh Shelar to flee to Nepal along with his henchmen to avoid getting arrested. “Not only that through Shelar, the accused organised the fleeing of co-accused Manish Soni from Mumbai to Dubai. The Prosecution has brought on record the travel itinerary of all the co-accused.”

The court said the joint travel of the accused cannot be a coincidence. “This shows previous and subsequent conduct of the accused after [the] commission of the murder of Hiran.”

Senior advocate Harshad Ponda, who appeared for Sharma, said his client has nothing to do with the terrorist acts and parking of the explosives-laden vehicle. “He was not part of the conspiracy for committing any such act.”