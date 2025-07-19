Una , Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur on Saturday directed officials to ensure that construction of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's satellite centre here is completed by December this year. Anurag Thakur asks Una officials to complete PGI Satellite Centre construction by year-end

Expressing displeasure over delay in construction of the 300-bed hospital, Thakur instructed that all its modern facilities, including the outpatient and in-patient departments, be made available within the stipulated time.

During a meeting in Una on Saturday, the Hamirpur MP asked the officials to complete the land demarcation on a priority basis and resolve the issues related to providing a path to local residents, a statement issued here said.

Thakur, who also chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, reviewed the progress of Centrally sponsored development schemes, and instructed that all the development works approved under the MPLADS be completed by the year-end.

The officials were told to develop the Una railway station in accordance with the Himachali art, culture and aesthetics, and also revamp the station's entry and exit points. They were asked to prepare a detailed proposal to make parking arrangements near the station based on the potential traffic in the next 30 years.

Thakur instructed that a Detailed Project Report be prepared after studying the proposed four-lane projects in Una. The DPR must reflect on how to avoid congestion of the main markets, where the bypass roads are connected, and what should be the grade of roads so that accidents are minimised, he said.

Expressing concern over the illegal and unscientific mining in Una, the MP said that this is corroding the wealth and revenue of the state. He directed the officials to take strict action against tippers carrying more than the prescribed limit of debris and impose three-to-four times the fine if illegal goods are confiscated.

Stressing the need for effective disposal of plastic waste at industrial and tourist places, Thakur asked the officials to conduct garbage surveys and establish collection centres, and submit an action plan within three months.

The MP said that ₹311.28 crore has been spent on 190 projects in Una under phases 1 and 2 of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and ₹23.26 crore was spent on construction of bridges. Thirty new road and bridge projects are proposed in the third phase, he stated.

He also asked the administration to ensure that private land owners provide basic facilities like toilets to migrant labourers living on rent on their land.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.