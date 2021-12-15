Anurag Thakur attacks Akhilesh Yadav over remark on PM Modi

A day after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying people go to Varanasi during their “final days”, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that such language was not expected from a former chief minister.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Thakur said: “No one had expected such a loose statement from a former chief minister. The statement reflects his (Akhilesh’s) mindset and thought process and shows how frustrated he is. Before speaking, one should think twice over what kinds of words one is using and against whom. Using such words against someone who is older is unfortunate.”

Soon after PM Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Monday, Yadav remarked jeeringly that people stay in Varanasi during their “final days”.

“This is very good, he (Modi) can stay there not for one month but two or even three months. That is a good place to stay, people spend their final days here,” he said.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Uttar Pradesh also condemned the remarks on Monday, with state chief Swatantra Dev Singh seeking an apology and asking Yadav to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek forgiveness.