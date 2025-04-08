Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Any organisation keeping 'Mazhabi law' above Constitution a threat to national unity: VHP VHP

PTI |
Apr 08, 2025 07:24 PM IST

Any organisation keeping 'Mazhabi law' above Constitution a threat to national unity: VHP VHP

New Delhi, The VHP on Tuesday slammed those opposing the Waqf Act and asserted that any organisation saying that for them "Mazhabi law" is above the Constitution is not only a threat to the national unity but also a grim affront to country’s democracy and judicial system.

Any organisation keeping 'Mazhabi law' above Constitution a threat to national unity: VHP VHP
Any organisation keeping 'Mazhabi law' above Constitution a threat to national unity: VHP VHP

In a statement, the RSS affiliate alleged that some Muslim “fundamentalist” leaders and organizations are continuously active in provoking and misleading Muslims since the Waqf Bill was passed by Parliament.

Some Muslim intellectuals have also written to parliamentarians belonging to the minority community seeking their support on the issue, it added.

VHP national spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari said Bharat is a sovereign, secular and democratic republic where no "majhabi" or caste-based organisation should be allowed to cross the limits of constitutional propriety and protocols.

“Any organization saying or indicating that for them Mazhabi law is above the Constitution is not only a threat to the national unity and territorial integrity of Bharat, but it is also a grim affront to democracy and the judicial system,” he said.

Parliament approved the contentious Waqf Bill, 2025 and the Mussalman Wakf Bill, 2025 last week following an over 12-hour debate.

In both Houses of Parliament, the discussion on the Waqf Bill witnessed staunch objections from the opposition parties, which termed the Bill "anti-Muslim" and "unconstitutional" with the government responding that the "historic reform" would benefit the minority community.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to both Bills on April 5.

More than 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Waqf Act.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind on Monday decried the passage of the Waqf Bill in Parliament as a "dark chapter for minority rights" and a "direct assault on religious freedom" in India.

The AIMPLB has asserted that it would lead a nationwide movement against the Waqf Act, in coordination with all religious and social organisations, and that the campaign would continue until the legislation was fully repealed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Any organisation keeping 'Mazhabi law' above Constitution a threat to national unity: VHP VHP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On