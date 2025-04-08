New Delhi, The VHP on Tuesday slammed those opposing the Waqf Act and asserted that any organisation saying that for them "Mazhabi law" is above the Constitution is not only a threat to the national unity but also a grim affront to country’s democracy and judicial system. Any organisation keeping 'Mazhabi law' above Constitution a threat to national unity: VHP VHP

In a statement, the RSS affiliate alleged that some Muslim “fundamentalist” leaders and organizations are continuously active in provoking and misleading Muslims since the Waqf Bill was passed by Parliament.

Some Muslim intellectuals have also written to parliamentarians belonging to the minority community seeking their support on the issue, it added.

VHP national spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari said Bharat is a sovereign, secular and democratic republic where no "majhabi" or caste-based organisation should be allowed to cross the limits of constitutional propriety and protocols.

“Any organization saying or indicating that for them Mazhabi law is above the Constitution is not only a threat to the national unity and territorial integrity of Bharat, but it is also a grim affront to democracy and the judicial system,” he said.

Parliament approved the contentious Waqf Bill, 2025 and the Mussalman Wakf Bill, 2025 last week following an over 12-hour debate.

In both Houses of Parliament, the discussion on the Waqf Bill witnessed staunch objections from the opposition parties, which termed the Bill "anti-Muslim" and "unconstitutional" with the government responding that the "historic reform" would benefit the minority community.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to both Bills on April 5.

More than 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Waqf Act.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind on Monday decried the passage of the Waqf Bill in Parliament as a "dark chapter for minority rights" and a "direct assault on religious freedom" in India.

The AIMPLB has asserted that it would lead a nationwide movement against the Waqf Act, in coordination with all religious and social organisations, and that the campaign would continue until the legislation was fully repealed.

