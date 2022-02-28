‘Anything can happen at any time’: Stranded Indians in Ukraine await support

“It’s a very bad experience. We are panicking. Anything can happen anytime,” 20-year-old Cynthia Graham Peter, who is among thousands of Indian nationals stuck in war-torn Ukraine, told HT over phone on Sunday.

“Whenever we hear an explosion, we move to the basement of our hostel,” the undergraduate student, a resident of Chennai who has been studying medicine for four years at Zaporizhia State Medical University in southeastern Ukraine Cynthia, added.

According to the Centre, while around a thousand Indians have already been flown out of Romania and Hungary and another 1,000 have been evacuated from Ukraine through the land routes, approximately 13,000 Indians continue to remain in the war-hit country. On Sunday, as many as 688 Indian nationals residing in Ukraine were brought back to the country on three Air India flights.

“Most of the students who have been evacuated are those who were able to reach the border and those who managed to go to Poland and Romania. But we are more than 20-hours away from the border and there is no transport,” Peter said.

Likewise, Vijay Singh of Mussoorie told his parents over phone that while New Delhi has made arrangements to evacuate Indian students from Romania, no preparations have been made to provide transport from Odessa, where he studies, to reach Romania.

“As the distance from Odessa to Romania is more than eight hours, it is difficult for us to reach Romania,” he said, adding that having access to food and water was gradually turning difficult.

The families of these students shared similar concerns, at home. “We haven’t been able to sleep properly. We are busy trying to reach out to officials who can help with evacuate our children there,” Peter’s uncle S Prakash said.

With communication lines being affected in Ukraine, parents also expressed difficulties in sending the money to their children.

“Bank ATMs are closed and we are running out of cash. Food is becoming costly here,” Singh said.