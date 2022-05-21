‘AOC received? Check!’: Jet Airways after getting clearance to fly again

As Jet Airways was granted the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) on Friday by the country’s aviation regulator, allowing it to fly again after around three years, the airline took to Twitter to rejoice the moment. “AOC received? Check!,” Jet Airways tweeted with the hashtag, #TheJoyIsComingBack, and a photo of the staff.

The airline was given the AOC by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "The airline has completed all requisite operations that require the grant of air operator certificate (AOC) by aviation regulator DGCA," a senior DGCA official told news agency ANI on Friday.

On Tuesday, Jet Airways conducted the second and final set of two proving flights with 31 people on board, including DGCA officials. And on May 15, it conducted the first set of three proving flights. The airline is intending to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter, news agency PTI reported.

Jet Airways had last flown on April 17, 2019, when it was owned by Naresh Goyal. It was forced to suspend operations due to financial distress.

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is the current operator of the airline. In a statement, Jet Airways said with the receipt of the AOC, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has fulfilled all conditions under the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

"Aircraft and fleet plan, network, product and customer value proposition, loyalty program, and other details will be unveiled in a phased manner over the coming weeks," the statement read.

