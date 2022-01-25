AP employees reject govt’s talk offer on pay revision

Rejecting a reconciliatory gesture from the Andhra Pradesh government for negotiations on the contentious pay revision issue, the state employees’ unions on Monday served a strike notice with effect from February 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The employees’ unions, which have formed a joint action committee “PRC Sadhana Samithi” (committee to achieve pay revision), issued a notice to Principal Secretary (General Administration Department) Shashi Bhushan, stating the employees would be going on an indefinite strike from the midnight of February 6.

“The pay revision announced by the state government would cause immense loss to the employees. We are not going to accept it. For the first time, all sections of employees, including teachers, secretariat staff, non-muster roll (NMR) staff, public transport employees and of all the other departments would stall the work,” joint action committee chairman Bandi Srinivas Rao said after serving the strike notice.

In the morning, a five-member committee of ministers and officials constituted by the government invited the employees’ union leaders for fresh negotiations on the pay revision issue. The committee members waited at the secretariat for talks, but the union leaders did not turn up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We made an effort to talk to the employees’ representatives and explain them the factual position to remove their apprehensions. But they were firm on their stand saying there would be no negotiations unless the government revokes the orders on the pay revision. We shall wait for talks on Tuesday as well and are hopeful of settling the dispute,” said state government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Meanwhile, a single judge bench of the state high court refused to hear the petition filed by a section of the employees, challenging the pay revision announced by the state government.

The judge, which took up the petition in the morning, referred it to Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, stating that it involved larger public interest litigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State advocate general Subrahmanyam Sriram said the government had all the rights to fix the pay hike based on so many considerations. He argued that various allowances such as house rent allowance (HRA) and city compensatory allowance (CCA) cannot be taken into consideration for working out the gross package. He said the policy of enhancing the retirement age, increasing the gratuity amounts to pensioners, 20 percent rebate in the plots etc, ought to be seen as a holistic view of the government.

The advocate general further argued that the notice for indefinite strike was impermissible in law, as strike is prohibited. “The government employment is a status and not a contract and therefore the government servants do not have option of keeping the sword of strike hanging over the head of the government, that too in Covid-19 times,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The employees’ unions are upset with the state government for launching a campaign in the social media as well as through pamphlets, justifying the pay revision and projecting the agitating staff in bad light.

“The state government has been circulating messages in WhatsApp groups and other forms of social media to all sections of people, stating that our demands are just and projecting us as greedy. The government is also using the services of village and ward volunteers to circulate pamphlets against the striking employees. We shall effectively counter the government arguments,” a JAC leader asserted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON