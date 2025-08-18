Amaravati, The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority , chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, sanctioned ₹904 crore on Monday to address infrastructural gaps in 29 villages within the greenfield capital city, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana said, at its 51st meeting. APCRDA sanctions ₹ 904 cr to improve infrastructure in 29 Amaravati villages

The funds will be used to upgrade roads, drains, drinking water facilities, sewerage systems, and street lighting, Narayana added.

“The 51st CRDA meeting approved ₹904 crore to repair and upgrade infrastructure, including roads, drains, drinking water, and sewerage systems in these villages,” Narayana said at a press conference in the secretariat, briefing the meeting’s decisions.

A study of the villages, he said, revealed a 30 per cent shortfall in water supply, a complete gap in sewerage systems, a 40 per cent deficiency in roads, and a 10 per cent shortfall in street lighting.

Based on these findings, ₹64 crore has been allocated for water supply, ₹111 crore for sewerage, ₹339 crore for roads, and ₹12 crore for street lighting. Maintenance and operational costs for seven years are included in the total allocation, he added.

The minister said CRDA decisions will be submitted to the cabinet for further action, including loans, tenders, and project execution.

Village infrastructure will be linked to Amaravati’s 360 km of trunk roads and 1,500 km of layout roads, with parallel drains, power lines, and water lines.

CRDA also approved pooling 78 acres in Mangalagiri for a gems and jewellery park, expected to attract ₹5,000 crore in investments and generate 20,000 direct jobs. Additionally, 100 acres each were allocated to two private colleges, and a bioengineering university is expected to be established in the capital, Narayana said.

The minister added that Naidu directed all capital city construction projects to be executed on a war footing to complete them within this “season to bring proper shape to Amaravati.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.