Thiruvananthapuram, With marine capture fisheries stagnating across Asia, countries are rapidly shifting towards aquaculture, according to preliminary findings of a regional study. Aquaculture booms in Asia as marine fisheries stall, study finds

India recorded one of the fastest expansions in inland aquaculture, with production rising 167 per cent—from 1.5 million tonnes in 2014 to nearly 4 million tonnes in 2023, the study by the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation said.

Asia continues to account for over 70 per cent of global fish production, increasingly driven by farmed fish, it added.

The study was presented on the opening day of a three-day high-level regional workshop in Chennai on Tuesday, which brought together delegations from 12 countries, according to a statement.

The workshop, focused on strengthening sustainable aquatic food value chains for enhanced food security and nutrition in Asia, is organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation and BOBP-IGO.

BOBP Director Dr P Krishnan, who presented the findings before policymakers and experts from 12 Asian nations, said India is "a leading driver of Asia’s shift from wild-caught to farmed fish."

Aquaculture’s share in India’s fisheries employment has risen from 17 per cent in 1995 to around 40 per cent in 2020, the report said.

The findings were presented to a high-level delegation of senior policymakers, researchers, and value-chain stakeholders from 12 Asian countries and the FAO.

The report highlighted that mounting pressure on wild fish stocks has led to a steady decline in marine capture fisheries in several countries. China’s marine landings have fallen by 15–20 per cent since 2015, while Sri Lanka and Malaysia have also recorded multi-year downturns, it said.

Despite a strong export sector led by frozen shrimp, the study noted that India consumes about 82 per cent of its total fish production domestically, underscoring its importance for national nutrition.

However, the study raised serious concerns over fish loss and waste .

India’s marine fish losses have risen from 2.78 per cent to over 10 per cent, while dry fish losses are as high as 37 per cent, driven by inadequate cold-chain capacity, poor handling practices, and unhygienic landing and drying sites.

Such losses, the report warned, translate into reduced food availability, financial setbacks for small-scale fishers, and a significant drain of nutrients vital for low-income households.

The study also highlighted the contributions of women in the sector. Women remain the backbone of India’s post-harvest sector, accounting for up to 95 per cent of the workforce involved in fish marketing, curing and peeling.

"However, most of this labour remains informal and undervalued, prompting calls for gender-responsive interventions," the report said.

To address current challenges, the study recommended targeted investments in decentralised cold-chain infrastructure, insulated boxes and chilled seawater systems, improved landing centres, and the scaling up of modern drying and processing technologies.

During the inauguration of the workshop, Marine Products Export Development Authority Chairman D V Swamy said, "While India’s USD 7.5 billion seafood export industry is driving unprecedented quality control, the domestic supply chain faces numerous vulnerabilities, posing significant food safety risks to local consumers."

FAO officials, including Dr Omar Penarubia, Angela Lentisco and Meeta Punjabi Mehta, emphasised that strengthening aquatic food value chains is crucial for nutrition, livelihoods and climate resilience across the region, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.