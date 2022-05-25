Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Are we in Andhra Pradesh or Pak?': BJP leader wants Jinnah Tower renamed
india news

'Are we in Andhra Pradesh or Pak?': BJP leader wants Jinnah Tower renamed

After a meeting of the party's youth wing BJYM, the BJP leaders and workers tried to take out a protest march to Jinnah Tower but police foiled it and detained them.
Jinnah Tower coloured with colours in the national flag (ANI)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:09 PM IST
PTI |

Several BJP leaders, including its national secretary Sunil Deodhar and workers were taken into police custody when they sought to march to the Jinnah Tower Centre in Guntur on Tuesday evening demanding that it be renamed after former President A P J Abdul Kalam. 

After a meeting of the party's youth wing BJYM, the BJP leaders and workers tried to take out a protest march to Jinnah Tower but police foiled it and detained them. For the past few months, the BJP and other Hindu organisations have been demanding that the historic Jinnah Tower be renamed but the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government paid no heed. 

On Tuesday, Deodhar, the co-in-charge of the party for the state, was in the city and sought to lead the protest. The BJP demanded that the Jinnah Tower be renamed as A P J Abdul Kalam Tower. BJP Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao condemned the high-handed behaviour of the police against his party leaders and their detention. 

RELATED STORIES

In a tweet, he wondered "if we are in AP or Pakistan". State BJP president Somu Veerraju said not only their party but also the people demanded that the tower be renamed. He said there was widespread support for the demand to remove Jinnah's name and the tower be renamed after Abdul Kalam. "The state government cannot adopt an oppressive stance over our demand," Veerraju added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP