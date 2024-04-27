Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG faces dismissal for sexual harassment: Report

A Deputy Inspector General (DIG) faces dismissal from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) initiated the process to terminate his services for allegedly sexually harassing women working in the central paramilitary force. CRPF DIG Khajan Singh (File Photo)

Khajan Singh, the CRPF's former chief sports officer, is a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award in sports. A swimmer, he represented India at 1986 Asiad in Seoul, South Korea, and won his country its first Asian Games silver medal in swimming since the 1951 Games in Delhi.

According to PTI, the notice to dismiss Singh, who is currently posted in Mumbai, was served recently, after a CRPF probe found him “guilty” of the sexual harassment charges.

The CRPF headquarters, accepted the internal committee's report, and forwarded it to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which further sent the report to the Union Home Ministry, recommending action against the DIG.

The officer has been given an opportunity to respond and the final orders will be issued after taking into consideration his reply – if he sends one – within 15 days.

Also, the dismissal order is in one of at least two such charges he is facing; the second case too is in progress.

Earlier, Singh had denied the allegations, saying that these were “absolutely false” and made to “spoil my image.”

CRPF, the nation's largest paramilitary force, is served by more than 3.25 lakh personnel. At present, it has as many as six all-female battalions with an overall strength of 8000 personnel.

In CRPF, women are posted in sports and other administrative wings as well.