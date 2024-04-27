 Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG faces dismissal for sexual harassment: Report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG faces dismissal for sexual harassment: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 27, 2024 11:37 AM IST

Khajan Singh, CRPF's ex-chief sports officer, won a silver medal in swimming at the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul, South Korea.

A Deputy Inspector General (DIG) faces dismissal from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) initiated the process to terminate his services for allegedly sexually harassing women working in the central paramilitary force.

CRPF DIG Khajan Singh (File Photo)
CRPF DIG Khajan Singh (File Photo)

Also Read: Two CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

Khajan Singh, the CRPF's former chief sports officer, is a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award in sports. A swimmer, he represented India at 1986 Asiad in Seoul, South Korea, and won his country its first Asian Games silver medal in swimming since the 1951 Games in Delhi.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to PTI, the notice to dismiss Singh, who is currently posted in Mumbai, was served recently, after a CRPF probe found him “guilty” of the sexual harassment charges.

The CRPF headquarters, accepted the internal committee's report, and forwarded it to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which further sent the report to the Union Home Ministry, recommending action against the DIG.

Also Read: At notorious Maoist Hidma’s village, CRPF camp establishes mental edge

The officer has been given an opportunity to respond and the final orders will be issued after taking into consideration his reply – if he sends one – within 15 days.

Also, the dismissal order is in one of at least two such charges he is facing; the second case too is in progress.

Earlier, Singh had denied the allegations, saying that these were “absolutely false” and made to “spoil my image.”

Also Read: JMM-BJP engage in ward of words over FIR against CRPF officials

CRPF, the nation's largest paramilitary force, is served by more than 3.25 lakh personnel. At present, it has as many as six all-female battalions with an overall strength of 8000 personnel.

In CRPF, women are posted in sports and other administrative wings as well.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG faces dismissal for sexual harassment: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On