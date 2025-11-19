Armed robbers break into Goa home, make off with cash, jewellery

PANAJI: Eight armed men broke into the home of a prominent businessman at Baina in Vasco da Gama in Goa in the early hours of Tuesday and decamped with cash and jewellery after attacking the family. Around eight men armed with iron rods and wearing face masks entered Sagar Nayak’s apartment by cutting a window grill (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The businessman Sagar Nayak, who sustained severe injuries in the incident, was admitted to the hospital with head injuries.

His brother, Prasad Nayak, who lives in another apartment in the same building, said around eight men armed with iron rods and wearing face masks entered his brother’s house by cutting a window grill.

“They attacked him with rods, demanded he show them where the money was and when he resisted, they struck him on his head, leaving him bleeding. They attacked other family members as well, including their ageing mother and his wife,” Prasad Nayak said.

The robbers locked the house from outside after they were done. Sagar’s daughter escaped from the house through the window, and alerted her uncle about the robbery.

“A dacoity was reported last night. We have registered a case and are investigating. We have some concrete leads,” South Goa superintendent of police Tikam Singh Verma said.

This is the third incident this year in which unidentified armed men have robbed people living in apartments and independent houses.

Last month, a gang broke into the home of a prominent doctor in north Goa, tied up the family and made off with cash and jewellery worth ₹30-50 lakh..

In April this year, a gang of four to five unidentified robbers broke into the bungalow belonging to 77-year-old Jaiprakash Dempo and ransacked the house over four hours, before making off with gold and cash.