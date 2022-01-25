Army has shared details of missing Arunachal teen with China: Kiren Rijiju

GUWAHATI: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the Indian Army has shared details of a missing teenager from Arunachal Pradesh with China to help establish his identity and ensure his safe return.

Miram Taron, hailing from Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, went missing from near the border with China on January 18 during a hunting trip. Following his disappearance, it was alleged that he was abducted by China’s Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) from inside the Indian territory.

“To assist Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited,” the minister for law and justice, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West seat, tweeted on Tuesday.

Following Taron’s disappearance, which was informed to authorities by his friend (who was part of the hunting trip), BJP MP from Arunachal-East Tapir Gao tweeted saying the teenager was abducted by PLA from Indian side and urged authorities to take action for his safe return.

“Some people reported that Chinese PLA had taken him (Taron) into their custody,” Rijiju tweeted on Tuesday without taking Gao’s name.

On January 23, the Indian Army informed about the Chinese side confirming locating an Indian youth, whose identity was not established, on their side. But talking to HT the same day, Gao said that the youth located by the Chinese side was Taron.

As earlier reported, as soon as news of Taron’s disappearance spread, the Indian Army got in touch with PLA and requested help to trace the teenager. On January 20, the Chinese side informed that they found a boy on their side and requested further details to establish his identity.

“We are constantly following the case from day one. I appeal everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts because the safety and safe return of our young Arunachal Pradesh youth is the priority,” Rijiju said in his tweet.

