Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 20:56 IST

The Indian army has carried out precision targeting of gun areas and terror launch pads across the line of control from its posts in the Keran sector of Kupwara, people familiar with the development said.

The action, which came in response to unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, was designed to destroy terror launch pads close to the border. There have been multiple intelligence reports about terrorists waiting across the Line of Control to infiltrate into India.

Officials said the army targeted the Kel launching pads in Neelum Valley respectively.

A top counter-terror operative said India was forced to retaliate in this sector because the terrain is such that if the terrorists would have crossed into the Indian side, it would have been difficult to capture or neutralise them without taking casualties.

Last week’s operation that ended on Sunday with the killing of five terrorists trying to infiltrate had also cost India lives of 5 Special Forces commandos.