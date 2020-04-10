e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC

Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC

The action, which came in response to unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, was designed to destroy terror launch pads close to the border.

india Updated: Apr 10, 2020 20:56 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Last week’s operation that ended on Sunday with the killing of five terrorists trying to infiltrate had also cost India lives of 5 Special Forces commandos. (HT photo)
Last week’s operation that ended on Sunday with the killing of five terrorists trying to infiltrate had also cost India lives of 5 Special Forces commandos. (HT photo)
         

The Indian army has carried out precision targeting of gun areas and terror launch pads across the line of control from its posts in the Keran sector of Kupwara, people familiar with the development said.

The action, which came in response to unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, was designed to destroy terror launch pads close to the border. There have been multiple intelligence reports about terrorists waiting across the Line of Control to infiltrate into India.

Officials said the army targeted the Kel launching pads in Neelum Valley respectively.

A top counter-terror operative said India was forced to retaliate in this sector because the terrain is such that if the terrorists would have crossed into the Indian side, it would have been difficult to capture or neutralise them without taking casualties.

Last week’s operation that ended on Sunday with the killing of five terrorists trying to infiltrate had also cost India lives of 5 Special Forces commandos.

tags
top news
3 more Delhi areas under Covid-19 hard lockdown over Tablighi Jamaat cases
3 more Delhi areas under Covid-19 hard lockdown over Tablighi Jamaat cases
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
India reports 37 Covid-19 deaths, 896 cases in 24 hours; biggest jump in a day
India reports 37 Covid-19 deaths, 896 cases in 24 hours; biggest jump in a day
LIVE| Portugal may extend coronavirus lockdown till May 1
LIVE| Portugal may extend coronavirus lockdown till May 1
Google asked to pay news publishers: Here’s what happened
Google asked to pay news publishers: Here’s what happened
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Auto giants now offer discounts on cars for healthcare workers fighting Covid-19
Auto giants now offer discounts on cars for healthcare workers fighting Covid-19
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news