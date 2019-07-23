Army House hosts a special guest

General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika hosted a special guest at the sprawling Army House on Rajaji Marg on Sunday --- the septuagenarian daughter of the army’s third Indian chief General SM Shrinagesh.

Rohini Kapur spent her teenage years at 4, Rajaji Marg, when her father was the army chief from May 1955 to May 1957 and returning to her erstwhile home on the invitation of Madhulika Rawat was a fascinating stroll down memory lane. Commissioned as an officer in 19 Hyderabad Regiment (now Kumaon Regiment) in August 1923, Shrinagesh passed away in 1977.

From the cannons and sentries outside the main gates to the manicured lawns and her own room inside, the visit opened floodgates of emotions and memories for Rohini who was accompanied by her children and grandchildren.

“I lived here 64 years ago when General Rawat and Madhulika weren’t even born! It was a great honour to be hosted by them. I was 15 when we moved to Army House. I spent the best two years of my life here. The visit brought back vivid memories of the time spent here with my parents,” said Rohini, 77, settled in Panchkula.

The army chief and his wife patiently conducted the visitors around their residence as Rohini recounted her memories of Army House – how General Shrinagesh and his wife Rajkumari never allowed the children anywhere near the drawing room and dining table during parties.

“She (Rohini) recognised her room. She said the basic structure of Army House is the same except some minor changes inside... It was wonderful to host all of them,” Madhulika Rawat told Hindustan Times.

Meeting General Rawat was the icing on the cake. But when Madhulika told him about the guests who were coming over, the army chief cancelled his other engagements and made sure made sure he was there to meet them.

