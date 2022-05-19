Army signs contract for 565k medals with private firm to ensure supply

The Indian Army has concluded a contract for more than 560,000 medals with a private firm to ensure soldiers do not have to buy such medals, which signify their achievements, from the market, officials familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

The bulk order for medals comes on the back of a similar order placed in October 2020 to procure 1.7 million medals.

“The army has placed an additional order for 565,000 medals of different types to ensure soldiers don’t have to make the purchase from the market. The 1.7 million medals ordered earlier have been delivered,” said a senior officer.

Soldiers are awarded medals for gallantry, distinguished service and achieving several key landmarks in their military careers. “The fresh order will help meet the outstanding demand for service medals. More medals may be ordered if needed,” said a second official.

The army placed the order for 1.7 million medals two years ago at a time it was grappling with a short supply for several years. While there was no shortage of medals awarded to soldiers for gallantry, the defence ministry’s department of medals failed to issue the other variety of medals for almost a decade before the 2020 order was placed, officials said, seeking anonymity.

Soldiers are entitled to a variety of medals after completing a certain number of years in service, serving in difficult areas or taking part in various operations. For instance, after nine years of service, a soldier is entitled to a medal. Again, after 20 years of service, he is entitled to another medal. After 30 years, he is entitled to a third service medal. The shortage of medals was forcing soldiers to buy medals from the open market.

The difference: these medals don’t have names of soldiers and their service number engraved on them.

“Replicas don’t have the same sanctity and feel. Soldiers earn their medals with their blood and sweat, and wear them with pride. Apart from gallantry, the medals denote the operations they have been part of and their soldierly achievements. It’s good that the army is taking steps to ensure the medals are not in short supply,” said former director general of military operations Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd).

In 2016-17, the medals department was saddled with a backlog of more than 1.4 million medals of different types.

Earlier, Gopinath Bazaar in Delhi Cantonment was a popular place for soldiers to buy replica medals. Other cantonments in the country also have shops that sell medals and other military items such as uniforms and boots.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON