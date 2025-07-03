Shimla, Highlighting the role of new technologies and drones in modern warfare, Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command , on Thursday said 33 niche technologies would be adopted by 2030. Army training Command will adopt 33 niche technologies by 2030: Lt Gen Devendra Sharma

Presiding over the ARTRAC Investiture Ceremony 2025 here, he said that the Army Training Command would adopt, develop and imbibe niche technologies in the training curriculum to facilitate learning and exploit technology for exponential results during operations, a statement issued here said.

An amount of ₹390 crores is planned to be invested in research and development, infrastructure development and training over the next five years, he said and added that these initiatives will play a crucial role in the transformation of the Indian Army into a future-ready force.

Niche technologies refer to specialised technological solutions, tools or innovations designed for specific, often limited, purposes or markets within a broader industry.

"As many as 15 major training establishments are evolving as Centres of Expertise for adopting 33 niche technologies and a comprehensive plan has been evolved to adopt all these technologies by 2030," he said.

Impetus on technology absorption has resulted in ARTRAC training approximately 18,000 personnel on 22 niche technologies in the training year 2024-25, with a plan of training another 12,000 personnel on 21 niche technologies in 2025-26.

Lt Gen Sharma made a special reference to the role of women in the armed forces, wherein over 1,800 women are serving across rank and file of the Indian Army, including undertaking challenging roles like Command of a unit.

Three Category 'A' Establishments and two Affiliated Units to Category 'A' Establishments were awarded the prestigious 'GOC-in-C Army Training Command Unit Citation' for their outstanding performance and making exceptional contributions to enhancing the training ethos and standards of the Indian Army in 2023-24 on occasion, the statement said.

Financial Excellence Awards were conferred upon three training establishments, namely Military College of Material Management , Jabalpur, Counter Insurgency Jungle Warfare School , Variengate and Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering , Secunderabad for setting high standards in Financial Management.

Additionally, two training establishments, Armoured Corps Centre & School , Ahilyanagar, and Military College of Material Management MCMM, Jabalpur, were awarded e-Office Excellence Awards for promoting e-office software usage, which reduces paper usage of paper, the statement added.

