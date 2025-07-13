Kargil, The mountain terrain bicycle expedition of Army's 'Forever in Operations Division' has successfully completed their journey in the Union Territory of Ladakh, covering an arduous 680 km through the unforgiving terrain, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday. Army’s cycle expedition completes 680 km arduous journey in Ladakh

The expedition commenced from the icy heights of Siachen Base Camp on June 25 and culminated at Kargil War Memorial in Drass on Saturday, demonstrating a remarkable feat of endurance, grit and national pride, he said.

The spokesperson said the team comprised 20 soldiers, who pedalled through the most challenging High Altitude Terrain in the world, braving harsh weather conditions and negotiating treacherous passes like Khardung La, Fotu La and Hambuting La.

The expedition not only symbolised physical resilience, but also served as a powerful medium to connect with the local populace and youth, the spokesperson said.

As part of its outreach efforts, he said the team connected with 1,100 young students of 11 government schools in remote areas as well as students from Ladakh University.

"Engaging with young students, the team highlighted the legacy of the Army, significance of the Kargil War and the immense sacrifices made by our soldiers while protecting the sovereignty of the nation," the spokesperson said.

He said the expedition members also interacted with National Cadet Corps cadets of first and second Ladakh NCC battalion at Leh and Silmo, emphasising the critical role which NCC plays in shaping disciplined, confident and service oriented citizens.

The team leader inspired the youth by sharing insights into various career avenues in the Army and ways to serve the nation with honesty, honour and dedication, he said.

The spokesperson said the journey witnessed overwhelming support and encouragement from civilians and Army units enroute, who welcomed the team with cheers and refreshments. This expedition is a powerful testament to the Army’s unwavering spirit, while deepening its connection with the people of Ladakh, he said.

