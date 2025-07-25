New Delhi, Prospective train passengers can book reserved tickets either online or through computerised Passenger Reservation System counters, and around 89 per cent of tickets are being booked online, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw apprised the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday. Around 89 per cent of train tickets being booked online: Rail Minister

He responded to questions regarding recent initiatives related to digital reservations and deactivation of crores of dubious User IDs by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation

"With a view to curb malpractices in the ticket booking system, IRCTC has recently deactivated over 2.5 crore user IDs, as their credentials were found to be suspicious during extensive data point analysis," the Railway Minister said.

He added, "On Indian Railways, the demand pattern of reserved accommodation is not uniform throughout the year, and it varies over lean and peak periods. The trains running on popular routes and convenient timings are generally well patronised. However, in other trains, accommodation is generally available."

Vaishnaw presented various steps taken by the Ministry to improve passenger access to confirmed tickets, ensure transparency and proliferate digital modes.

"Reserved tickets can be booked either online or across computerised Passenger Reservation System counters on a first cum, first-served basis. Presently, around 89 per cent of total tickets are being booked through online mode," Vaishnaw said.

"At PRS counters, the facility of making payments through digital modes has been provided. With effect from 01-07-2025, tickets under the Tatkal Scheme can be booked through the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation /its app only by Aadhaar-authenticated users," he said.

He said that agents are barred from booking opening-day Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the opening of Tatkal reservations.

Vaishnaw stated that the waiting list position of the trains is monitored on a regular basis, and in order to cater to additional demand, Indian Railways operates special train services and augments the load of trains to generate additional accommodation, subject to operational feasibility.

"Further, schemes like Alternate Train Accommodation Scheme , known as VIKALP and Up-gradation scheme have been introduced to provide confirmed accommodation to waitlisted passengers and also to ensure optimal utilisation of available accommodation," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.