New Delhi, The arrest of two nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh's Durg is a "blatant misuse of law", CPI MP John Brittas said on Monday and demanded that they be set free. Arrest of nuns in Chhattisgarh blatant misuse of law: CPI(M) MP John Brittas

In a post on X, Brittas also shared a letter written by him to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, expressing deep concerns and seeking his immediate intervention in the arrest of the two Catholic nuns from Kerala Sister Vandhana Francis and Sister Preethi by the Government Railway Police from the Durg railway station on the morning of July 25, and their subsequent judicial remand under the charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion.

"The arrest of Kerala nuns Sr. Vandana Francis and Sr. Preethi at Durg on baseless trafficking and conversion charges is a disgrace. This is blatant misuse of the law to target minorities. Free the nuns and stop the hate campaign against those serving society!" Brittas said in a post on X.

According to media reports, the Kerala-based nuns were arrested in Chhattisgarh on charges of human trafficking and forced conversion raised by right-wing activists.

In his letter to the Chhattisgarh chief minister dated July 27, Brittas said according to information received, the two nuns had travelled from Agra to Durg to receive three women and a man accompanying them. These individuals had travelled from Jharkhand with proper consent, intending to work in the convent. However, upon arrival, all six were taken into custody by GRP personnel, reportedly on false allegations of human trafficking and forced religious conversion.

The Communist Party of India leader added that reportedly, there was no indication of coercion nor any credible evidence to suggest conversion.

"However, latest reports indicate that the authorities have filed an FIR, and three adults including the two nuns have now been remanded to judicial custody," he said.

He called it a shocking development and said it appears to reflect "a growing trend of targeting minority communities under flimsy and communally charged allegations".

"Even more alarming is the reported confiscation of their mobile phones and the absence of any formal communication with the families of the detainees," Brittas said.

He also said the incident has caused "deep anguish in Kerala and across the country, given its potential implications for minority rights, and the misuse of anti-conversion provisions to criminalise lawful social or religious activity".

"It is in the interest of justice, constitutional values, and the secular fabric of our democracy that this matter be addressed with the utmost urgency.... I earnestly urge your good self to immediately intervene to secure the release of Sr. Vandhana Francis and Sr. Preethi, who remain under judicial custody," he said.

The Left leader also sought an "independent and impartial inquiry" into the background of the complaint, and the role played by right-wing groups in influencing police action that led to this "unwarranted" and "disturbing" development.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.