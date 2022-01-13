Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Arrest warrant against Swami Prasad Maurya in 2014 hate speech case
india news

Arrest warrant against Swami Prasad Maurya in 2014 hate speech case

A local court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against BJP MLA Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday, in connection with a 2014 hate speech case.
An arrest warrant was issued against BJP MLA Swami Prasad Maurya in connection with a 2014 hate speech case, on Wednesday. (ANI)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

A local court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday, in connection with a 2014 hate speech case.

Yogesh Yadav, special judge in the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur district, issued the warrant after Maurya failed to appear before it on Wednesday. The judge fixed January 24 as the next date of hearing.

The case relates to a speech made by Maurya in Lucknow on September 21, 2014, wherein he allegedly made objectionable remarks against Hindu gods. Back then, he was with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and was the leader of opposition in the state assembly.

“Goddesses Gauri or Lord Ganesha should not be worshipped during weddings. It is a conspiracy by the upper caste dominated caste system to mislead Dalits,” Maurya, an influential OBC leader, had allegedly said.

Hearing a petition filed by advocate Anil Tewari, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (Sultanpur) on November 20, 2014, held the then BSP leader prima facie responsible for hurting religious sentiments.

RELATED STORIES

On December 1, 2015, an arrest warrant was issued against Maurya which was stayed by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court.

The former minister is likely to join the Samajwadi Party ahead of the state elections. He said he will make a formal announcement in this regard by January 14.

HT tried to reach out to Maurya for a comment but could not get one immediately.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pawan Dixit

Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP