Arrest warrant against Swami Prasad Maurya in 2014 hate speech case

A local court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday, in connection with a 2014 hate speech case.

Yogesh Yadav, special judge in the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur district, issued the warrant after Maurya failed to appear before it on Wednesday. The judge fixed January 24 as the next date of hearing.

The case relates to a speech made by Maurya in Lucknow on September 21, 2014, wherein he allegedly made objectionable remarks against Hindu gods. Back then, he was with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and was the leader of opposition in the state assembly.

“Goddesses Gauri or Lord Ganesha should not be worshipped during weddings. It is a conspiracy by the upper caste dominated caste system to mislead Dalits,” Maurya, an influential OBC leader, had allegedly said.

Hearing a petition filed by advocate Anil Tewari, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (Sultanpur) on November 20, 2014, held the then BSP leader prima facie responsible for hurting religious sentiments.

On December 1, 2015, an arrest warrant was issued against Maurya which was stayed by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court.

The former minister is likely to join the Samajwadi Party ahead of the state elections. He said he will make a formal announcement in this regard by January 14.

HT tried to reach out to Maurya for a comment but could not get one immediately.

