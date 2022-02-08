Arunachal announces 4 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Army men killed in avalanche

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each for families of seven Army personnel who lost their lives in an avalanche in the high-altitude Kameng sector of the state.

In a tweet, the chief minister’s office said, “Chief minister Pema Khandu has announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakhs each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), for the next of kin of 7 brave soldiers who lost their lives serving the Nation in an avalanche in the Kameng sector.”

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said its seven personnel, who went missing on February 6, were dead.

Also Read| All seven Army men hit by avalanche in Arunachal dead; Prez, PM express grief

"Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased," the Army said in a statement.

The seven personnel were from 19 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, which is an infantry regiment. The avalanche struck when they were patrolling the Chume Gyater area near Yangtze.

Khandu mourned the deaths and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families on their tragic loss. “Condolences to the bereaved families on their tragic loss,” he tweeted.

Leaders across the political spectrum paid their tributes to the personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Saddened by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. Condolences to the bereaved families,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"Saddened to know of the death of Army personnel in avalanche tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. We salute the martyrs," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on the microblogging site.

Patrolling during the winter season in high-altitude areas is challenging and the Army has suffered casualties in similar incidents before.

In October 2021, five personnel of the Navy were struck by an avalanche on Mt Trishul in Uttarakhand and their bodies were recovered later. In 2020, two soldiers of the Army who were a part of the patrol-cum-snow-clearing party died in an avalanche in Sikkim.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON