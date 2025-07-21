Itanagar, The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday commended the state government, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, for approving the model guidelines for support of persons under section 39 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Arunachal: APSCPCR lauds govt for approving child support guidelines

Describing the move as a landmark initiative, the Commission in a statement here, said the guidelines will provide a robust framework to support child survivors of sexual offences throughout the legal process.

It also praised the Women and Child Development department for its commitment and proactive role in drafting and implementing the guidelines, which aim to promote a child-sensitive and justice-driven approach across the state.

SCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anya termed the approval a "historic and progressive step" towards creating a safer environment for children.

"These guidelines will ensure that child survivors receive the emotional, psychological, and legal support they need to navigate the justice system with dignity and confidence. We are grateful to the chief minister and the women and child development department for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of children," she said.

In a related development, an SCPCR team led by the Chairperson and member Ngurang Achung visited Roing recently to conduct a detailed inquiry into a recent case of sexual assault of minors of a school.

The visit included interactions with the Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Unit, NGOs, parents, and the school's management.

A stakeholder meeting was also held under the chairmanship of Lower Dibang Valley deputy commissioner Fwwrman Brahma, the statement said.

During an inspection of the school premises, the Commission observed gross negligence on the part of the school authorities regarding the safety and security of children.

The SCPCR Chairperson instructed the Deputy Director of School Education of the district to ensure that all students from the school are enrolled in institutions of their choice without being denied admission, so that no academic year is lost.

The Commission also urged the superintendent of police to take strict legal action against the school authorities under Section 21 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and other relevant legal provisions for failing to report the matter to the police and concealing the crime when minors had initially raised complaints.

The SCPCR team met all five victims and their families to counsel them on filing FIRs and informed them about assistance available under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Act, 2011.

The Act provides financial support to victims to help mitigate the emotional and financial hardships caused by such crimes.

Based on the inquiry, the Chairperson also recommended the permanent closure of the school for gross negligence in ensuring student safety and for operating without official recognition from the competent authority since 2015.

The Commission appreciated the prompt action taken by the deputy commissioner, who constituted a school safety and security audit board to review safety protocols in all schools across the district.

The audit report is expected within seven days, the Commission said.

At least eight minor girls were subjected to physical abuse in a private school at Roing, by a migrant youth from neighbouring Assam, who was later lynched by a mob on July 11.

The youth used to work at a construction site near the school, police said.

