Arunachal CM announces 50 lakh for family of IAF corporal killed in Pahalgam

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Thursday visited Ziro in Lower Subansiri district to pay tribute to Tage Hailyang, the Indian Air Force (IAF) corporal from the village who was among the 26 tourists killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu pays tribute to Tage Hailyang, the Indian Air Force (IAF) corporal from the village who was among the 26 tourists killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam

Announcing that the state government will provide financial assistance of ₹50 lakh to his family, offer a government job to one member of the bereaved household, and construct a permanent memorial in his native village, Khandu said, “Late Tage Hailyang’s legacy will be eternal. His name will be etched in Arunachal’s history as a symbol of valour, and his sacrifice will inspire generations to come.”

He met the bereaved family, including Hailyang’s wife and parents, and extended condolences.

Also Read: IAF Corporal from Arunachal among victims of Pahalgam terror attack

“Hailyang had the opportunity to escape the attack but chose instead to guide civilians to safety, ultimately sacrificing his life in the process,” Khandu said.

Khandu said Hailyang, a 2017 IAF recruit who completed his schooling in Ziro and at Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in Haryana before graduating from Don Bosco College in Itanagar, “symbolised the strength, discipline, and patriotism of Arunachal’s youth.”

Also Read: Pahalgam: Intelligence Bureau officer among 3 from Bengal killed in terror attack

Condemning Tuesday’s terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, Khandu accused Pakistan of sheltering terrorists and called for strong international and national action.

Hailyang was on a vacation in Pahalgam with his newlywed wife when the attack took place.