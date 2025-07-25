Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday joined thousands of devotees at the revered Karsha Photang in Zanskar to participate in 'Yarchos Chenmo', the great summer dharma gathering, hosted by the Karsha Monastery in Ladakh. Arunachal CM Pema Khandu joins Dalai Lama's spiritual gathering in Ladakh

The sacred congregation witnessed the presence of nearly 30,000 spiritual seekers who assembled under the vast Ladakhi skies to receive teachings from the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

Khandu, in a social media post described his encounter with the Dalai Lama in Ladakh as a deeply humbling and spiritually uplifting experience, highlighting the quiet power of compassion and the timeless wisdom radiated by the revered Tibetan leader.

Khandu is currently on a visit to Ladakh.

The revered Tibetan spiritual leader delivered a powerful discourse on key Buddhist principles, including compassion, dependent origination, the Four Noble Truths, the concept of emptiness, and the path of the Bodhisattva.

"We gathered under open skies, in the shadow of the mountains, to listen to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, whom the world rightly calls the Ocean of Peace," Khandu posted in X, sharing his reflections on the experience.

The chief minister described the teachings as both graceful and profound, offering a timely reminder of the enduring strength found in peace and compassion.

"In a world often driven by division, moments like this remind us: peace isn't just a dream, it's a practice. And compassion isn't weakness, it's strength," Khandu said in another social media post.

He expressed gratitude for the rare spiritual experience and paid heartfelt tribute to the Dalai Lama, calling him "Avalokiteshvara in human form, beacon of universal compassion".

Earlier in the day, Khandu was also granted a private audience with the Dalai Lama at Karsha Photang, the leader's official residence in Zanskar.

The chief minister described the meeting as a moment of "deep stillness and awakening".

"To be in the presence of His Holiness is to feel the quiet power of compassion, the boundless depth of wisdom, and the warmth of a smile that holds centuries of spiritual legacy," the chief minister added.

Khandu's presence at the gathering reflected Arunachal Pradesh's deep-rooted spiritual and cultural ties with the broader Himalayan Buddhist tradition.

His visit also served as a reminder of the unifying power of faith and the enduring influence of the Dalai Lama in inspiring compassion, harmony, and wisdom across borders.

