Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday underscored the strategic importance of preparing the pre-feasibility report of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project , warning of potential adverse consequences from China's dam construction activities upstream on the Yarlung Tsangpo . Arunachal deputy CM highlights strategic importance of Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Attending a MoU signing ceremony on the SUMP here, the deputy chief minister assured that all project affected families would be provided compensation for land and property, along with a proper rehabilitation and resettlement plan prepared in consultation with them.

Highlighting the vast potential of hydroelectricity in the state, Mein said the project would drive economic and social growth, generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth, and strengthen water and energy security for the state and the nation.

Residents of Begging village in Siang district signed a pact with the state government, pledging their support for preparation of the PFR of SUMP, which was declared a national project by the Centre in 2008.

More than 85 per cent of households of Begging village pledged their support, stressing the project’s importance for India’s and Arunachal Pradesh’s water security, the sustainable future of the Siang belt, and the peaceful and prosperous existence of the Adi community, officials said.

The MoU signing took place in the presence of Mein, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, Advisor to the Minister for Hydro Power Development Ninong Ering, Siang Upper Multipurpose Development Committee Chairperson Tamiyo Taga, Hydro Power Commissioner Ankur Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Siang district, and other government officials.

Tasing in his address thanked the villagers for their support, noting that the MoU followed similar agreements with Riga and Riew villages earlier.

He stressed that such outcomes reflected the state government’s sustained engagement and consultative approach to raise awareness and counter misinformation regarding the SUMP.

Ering also lauded the people of Begging village for voluntarily extending their wholehearted support to what he termed a strategic project of national importance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.