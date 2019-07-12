Arunachal ex-CM booked over contracts to brother

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki on charges of corruption, cheating and forgery for allegedly awarding a government project worth Rs 3.2 crore to his brother in 2003 without following norms and inviting tenders.

Nabam Tagam, Tuki’s brother, NN Osik, then civil supplies director of the state, and Ali Hazarika, then chief manager of United Commercial Bank (UCB), Sohrab, have also been booked.

Tuki, then Arunachal PWD minister, allegedly awarded contracts “to his kin without following norms and inviting tenders.”

On Gauhati HC’s directions, CBI registered a preliminary enquiry in November 2017 into 11 contracts that led the agency to file an FIR last Monday. FIR said PE had revealed Osik opened a savings account by depositing Rs 200 with UCB, Itanagar. Rs 2.89 crore was credited to the account between 2002 and 2004, FIR reads.

FIR says Osik paid Rs 30 lakh to Tuki as illegal gratification in 2003. “Hazarika was instrumental in getting the amount credited into Tuki’s account as he did not get authentication of cheque writer,” FIR says.

Tuki did not respond to calls and messages.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 22:33 IST