Itanagar, With one more death reported from Lohit district, the toll in landslides and floods in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 10 even as incessant monsoon rains lashed the state on Monday, officials said. Arunachal flood, landslide toll rises to 10

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre , 938 people in 156 villages in 23 districts have been affected by the monsoon deluge.

The body of Guptajit Bharali, swept away by flooded Sukha Nallah in Upper Digaru was recovered downstream at Lasa Pani in Lohit district on Sunday.

Governor Lt General K T Parnaik has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He urged residents to remain alert, especially in vulnerable and landslide-prone areas.

Calling on district administrations to remain vigilant, the governor emphasised the importance of night time movement restrictions in risky zones and advocated proactive communication to keep citizens informed and safe.

With major rivers and their tributaries flowing above danger levels, flood-like conditions and landslides have also been reported in West Kameng, Kamle, Lower and Upper Subansiri, Papum Pare, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Changlang, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, and Longding districts of the state.

In East Kameng district, a devastating landslide on the Bana–Seppa stretch of National Highway 13 late on Friday night swept away a vehicle carrying two families, killing all seven occupants.

In another incident, two labourers were buried under debris while working on a cabbage farm near Pine Grove in Lower Subansiri district. Two others were rescued.

Two persons, one from Assam's Dispur at Parshuram Kund in Lohit district and another in Anjaw district, have gone missing in separate incidents, the report said, adding, search operations are currently underway.

In Kamle district's Pamluk village, a man was injured in a landslide and is receiving medical treatment.

In Changlang district, flash floods from the Buri-Dihing River washed away 50 per cent of the Makantong bridge at the Trans Arunachal Highway, on Saturday, severing vital road connectivity between Miao and Bordumsa.

Several areas in Miao subdivision have been inundated, causing significant losses to livestock and horticultural property.

Tourist resorts such as Zupra and River Cafe, located along the Noa-Dehing River in Miao, have been submerged. The Industrial Training Institute at Balinong near Namchick, under Kharsang circle, suffered massive losses, with floodwaters destroying hostels, staff quarters, water tanks, and other key facilities.

The Noa-Dehing River has also eroded large swathes of agricultural and horticultural land in Dharmapur block under Namphai circle. The M’pen and Deban areas are now under water, officials said.

In Upper Subansiri district, the water supply system has been severely disrupted due to multiple breaches in the Hangkar pipeline following heavy rainfall on Friday. Public Health Engineering Department teams are working to restore the supply, while tankers have been deployed to ensure interim relief.

Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, along with PHED Executive Engineer Tago Dulom and other officials, visited the damaged site on Sunday. The DC directed immediate repairs and urged rapid water tanker distribution to affected areas.

In Namsai district, authorities have set up a relief camp at Alubari Government Secondary School, where 59 displaced people are currently taking shelter.

