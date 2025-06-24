Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik has underlined the importance of collaborative efforts among the government, academic institutions and local communities to ensure sustainable development in the Himalayan region. Arunachal Guv emphasises on joint action for sustainable development in Himalayan region

The governor emphasised that clean water in the Himalayas is not just a basic necessity but a matter of survival, pointing to growing threats from climate change, glacial retreat, and unsustainable practices.

"Our focus must remain on building resilient systems, ensuring clean water access, and strengthening public health," Parnaik said after inaugurating the three-day national dialogue 'HIM Samwaad 2025' at the Golden Jubilee banquet hall here on Monday evening.

Organised by Sewa International in partnership with Riwatch, the state government and environmental organisations, the event brings together policymakers, experts and grassroots leaders to address critical issues related to health, water, and climate resilience in the Himalayan region.

Parnaik said community-driven solutions in water conservation and public health must be prioritised in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals .

He announced that Arunachal Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent saturation under the Centre's 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme, becoming the first northeastern state and the 10th in the country to do so.

He added that the goal must now extend to ensuring safe water availability in every health facility.

The governor highlighted the critical role of indigenous knowledge, especially in traditional healing, water conservation, and agriculture.

He cited the State Biodiversity Action Plan as a successful example of blending traditional practices with modern science.

Speaking on the development trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh, Parnaik praised initiatives such as the Pakke Declaration, the state-wide ban on single-use plastics, and digital innovations like the Anti-Drug App and GIS-based terrain mapping as models of sustainability-driven governance.

Addressing concerns in remote and border areas, he said many villages are located just 20-40 km from international borders, and their development must balance national interest, ecological protection, and inclusive growth.

He also called for diplomatic cooperation in the management of transboundary water resources.

