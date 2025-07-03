Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Thursday inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of the state legislative Assembly, hailing it as a "sacred temple of democracy, a beacon of hope, a forum for unity, and a symbol of inclusive progress". Arunachal guv inaugurates 45-day-long golden jubilee celebrations of Assembly

Unveiling the Golden Jubilee Commemoration Plaque at the Assembly complex here, the governor formally launched the 45-day-long celebrations.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu released the official theme song of the celebrations, while Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein launched a commemorative badge.

Reflecting on the Assembly's journey since its inception in 1975, Parnaik said the event was not merely a celebration of the passage of time, but a tribute to the state’s democratic evolution, the maturity of its institutions, and the enduring spirit of its people.

He paid heartfelt tributes to past and present visionary leaders, speakers, deputy speakers, and Assembly officials who, through their wisdom and commitment, have strengthened the institution into a proud emblem of transparency, heritage, and representative governance.

Acknowledging the challenges of the state’s formative years, the governor recalled the uphill journey of building the state from scratch amid difficult terrains, sparse settlements, and limited infrastructure.

"We are witnessing a transformative phase marked by improved administrative outreach and responsive, citizen-centric governance," Parnaik said and credited the Assembly for playing a pivotal role through landmark legislation and visionary leadership.

He emphasised the importance of financial probity, transparency, and accountability at the core of good governance and commended the implementation of the e-Vidhan system, stressing the need for seamless technological integration in governance.

The governor called for robust land reforms, stronger legislation on solid waste management, hygiene and sanitation, and greater empowerment of women through rights-based, participatory policies.

He urged legislators to commit to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals , focusing on environmental sustainability, gender equality, and poverty alleviation.

Parnaik also reminded lawmakers of their moral responsibility toward the most vulnerable sections of society.

"The soul of a state is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable. Let us legislate to protect, uplift, and integrate them fully into our vision of development," he said.

The event also saw inspiring participation from students of the Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired, underscoring the inclusive ethos of the celebration.

Khandu, Mein, Speaker Tesam Pongte and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor also addressed the gathering, reflecting on the Assembly’s rich legacy and their aspirations for its future.

