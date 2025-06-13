Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Friday called for heightened strategic readiness and deepened community engagement among troops, especially in light of the sensitive border dynamics in the region. Arunachal Guv stresses need for innovative approaches to counter hostile threats

Speaking to personnel of the IV Corps at Tezpur in Assam, Parnaik, who is currently on a three-day tour of military establishments across the region, shared his extensive operational expertise, encouraging the troops to remain vigilant, resolute, and forward-thinking in the face of evolving security challenges.

The former Northern Army Commander, who once led the prestigious IV Corps himself, visited key military stations at Rangia, Missamari, Thakubari, and Tezpur, where he held meaningful interactions with officers, jawans, and local military leadership.

His visit concluded with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the 4 Corps War Memorial on Friday, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Stressing the need for innovative approaches to counter hostile threats, Parnaik urged military personnel to think beyond traditional doctrines and adapt creatively to modern-day warfare scenarios.

He also emphasised perception management in forward areas, advocating for composed, clear communication in high-pressure environments.

Highlighting ground-level realities of border management, Parnaik advised troops to focus on refining their tactical skills, maintaining operational discipline, and upholding the spirit of service and honour that defines the Indian Army.

"Staying one step ahead of adversaries is not just a goal but a necessity," he said.

The governor underscored the strategic importance of building strong bonds with communities living in remote and border areas.

"The people in these regions are our extended eyes and ears. A relationship of mutual trust and cooperation is vital for national security," he said.

The governor urged troops to actively engage with local populations, especially in culturally sensitive zones, and work hand-in-hand with civil administrations for the success of the Vibrant Villages Programme, a national initiative to bring development to India's most remote corners.

Citing visible improvements in infrastructure, livelihoods, and basic services, he remarked, "When development reaches the doorstep of our border communities, it strengthens the frontiers of our nation."

Appreciating the Army's Sadbhavana initiatives, the governor lauded efforts in promoting education, healthcare, and community development. He encouraged personnel to motivate local youth to join the Indian Armed Forces, saying that inspiring the next generation of soldiers begins with role models in uniform.

