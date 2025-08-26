Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday asserted that the state is scripting a "bold new growth story" driven by innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship. Arunachal scripting new growth story with focus on industry, startups: Khandu

In a post on X, the chief minister highlighted a series of transformative initiatives undertaken by his government to position Arunachal Pradesh as an emerging hub for industry and startups.

Khandu said that the newly launched Industrial Development & Investment Policy 2025 will serve as the cornerstone of this journey, aimed at attracting large-scale investments and creating a conducive business environment.

He said that projects worth ₹809 crore are already in the pipeline, spanning food processing, steel, and bamboo-based industries.

The state is also banking on robust industrial infrastructure. With 15 industrial estates, one growth centre, and one integrated development centre spread across more than 736 acres, Arunachal Pradesh is setting up the framework to support diverse enterprises, Khandu said.

This effort is further reflected in the rise of 21,982 micro, small and medium enterprises across the state, particularly in food, textiles, and hospitality sectors, he added.

The chief minister said that the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park is nurturing 50 startups annually, with a major focus area being the startup ecosystem.

"Between 2021 and 2024, 106 startups were incubated, and the year 2025 alone has seen an overwhelming 512 applications, testimony to the growing entrepreneurial spirit of the youth," he added.

Khandu also underlined the government's commitment to empowering youth and women entrepreneurs.

Through the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana , more than ₹488 crore has been invested in 2,648 entrepreneurs across sectors, he said.

The chief minister announced that over 25,000 jobs and self-employment opportunities are expected to be created in the next five years under the SEE Trinity framework .

"With focused policies, massive investments, and a vibrant startup culture, Arunachal Pradesh is no longer on the fringes of economic growth. We are scripting a bold new chapter of prosperity," Khandu added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.