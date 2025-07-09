New Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has shown that two can play that game when it comes to name mangling. Arunachal shares border with Tibet, not China, says CM Pema Khandu

In a subtle geopolitical mic drop, Khandu said during an interview with PTI Videos that his state does not share a border with China.

If that sounds factually ignorant, think again. In fact, the 1,200 km international border in Arunachal Pradesh is with Tibet, not with China, he pointed out to the interviewer. Touche!

His statement comes amidst sensitivities surrounding the region and China's assertive claims over Arunachal Pradesh as well as its frequent renaming of places in the state.

When suggested that Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,200 km border with China, Khandu quickly intervened and said, "Let me correct you here. We share a border with Tibet and not China."

"Officially, Tibet is under China now. That can't be ruled out. But originally, we share a border with Tibet. And in Arunachal Pradesh, we share three international boundaries with Bhutan, approximately 150 km, with Tibet, around 1,200 km, which is one of the longest in the country, and on the eastern side, with Myanmar, around 550 km," he said.

The chief minister insisted that no state in India directly shares a border with China, only with Tibet, and that region was forcibly occupied by China in the 1950s.

Khandu said historical facts back the fact it was an Indo-Tibet border and referred to the Shimla Convention of 1914 in which representatives of British India, China and Tibet participated.

On China's habit of giving its own names to places in Arunachal Pradesh, he said the neighbouring country has renamed places not once but five times.

"I think the last time they renamed many places in Arunachal... if I am not mistaken, I think this was their fifth attempt in total. So it is not surprising for us. We know China's habit, and I think officially the MEA has dealt with it and has given them a reply," he said.

