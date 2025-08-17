Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday said the state’s agriculture and allied sector is moving on a fast track of growth and transformation, with farmers steadily shifting towards higher productivity, sustainability and prosperity. Arunachal’s agri-allied sector witnessing rapid growth: Khandu

Khandu, in a post on X, said an amount of ₹142.67 crore has been directly transferred to 99,656 farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

“This direct financial support has strengthened the confidence of our farmers and helped them invest more in their fields,” he said.

The chief minister also highlighted that 1,02,295 farmers have been provided with soil health cards, enabling them to understand soil conditions and adopt scientific farming practices.

“Healthy soil is the foundation of healthy crops, and we are ensuring our farmers get the right knowledge to use their land sustainably,” he said.

On irrigation, Khandu said that under the PM-Per Drop More Crop programme, 26,163 hectares of farmland have been covered and 5,658 farmers benefited through efficient micro-irrigation facilities.

“Water use efficiency is key to modern farming, and our farmers are embracing it,” he said in the post.

The CM also underlined the state’s push for organic farming. He said 15,099 farmers have been supported under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development project, with ₹23.25 crore released to promote chemical-free cultivation.

“Organic farming is not only eco-friendly, but also enhances the market value of our produce,” he said.

Khandu added that 96,492 Kisan Credit Cards have been issued, achieving 99.26 percent saturation in the state.

“This ensures that almost every eligible farmer now has timely access to credit, removing dependency on informal sources,” he noted.

To modernise farm practices, the government has also distributed 42,418 modern farm tools over the last nine years.

“Tools and technology are empowering our farmers to increase productivity and reduce manual drudgery,” Khandu said.

“From credit to crops, tools to technology, Arunachal’s farmers are moving towards higher productivity, sustainability, and prosperity,” the chief minister said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.