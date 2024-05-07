Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: Hearing begins in Supreme Court over Delhi CM's bail plea
The Supreme Court will on Tuedsay hear Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's bail petition after the court expressed that it is open to consider interim bail for AAP supremo owing to the polls. The top court urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to come preapared for the hearing noting that “We may grant or we may not grant. But we must be open to you as neither side should be taken by surprise."...Read More
Kejriwal has been in judicial custody in Tihar Jail since his arrest on March 21. The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 15 concerning Kejriwal's plea and sought their response. On April 9, the high court upheld his arrest, citing his repeated refusal to join the investigation and attend summonses.
The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped liquor excise policy for 2021-22.
ED is taking the court through statements of witnesses in the case linked alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped liquor excise policy for 2021-22.
ED spells out incriminating facts in the case to oppose any relief to Kejriwal
SC starts hearing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea
Sunita Kejriwal says Delhi CM jailed before the elections to "stifle" his voice
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Sunday alleged he was jailed before the elections to "stifle" his voice as she urged people to vote against "dictatorship" when the national capital goes to polls later this month. Sunita held her third roadshow in the national capital in south Delhi in support of AAP candidate Sahiram Pahalwan on Sunday.
The court had also asked the ED to consider whether Kejriwal should be signing any files considering his position as the chief minister.
Delhi court denies bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in excise policy case
A Delhi court on Monday refused bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22 case.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter. The petition is filed challenging the April 10 judgment of the Delhi High Court which dismissed his petition challenging the ED arrest. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and has been under custody since then.
What the top court said on Friday?
The apex court had earlier said that it would consider granting interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
We will keep the matter on Tuesday morning now, and since it is going to take time, we may hear you on the questions of interim bail due to the elections... so please be prepared to answer on that," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had told told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, on Friday.
SC to start hearing shortly
Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.