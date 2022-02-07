Arvind Kejriwal releases AAP’s 10-point agenda for Uttarakhand

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a 10-point agenda or poll guarantees for Uttarakhand on Monday in Haridwar, calling them the main highlights of their manifesto which will be released in a couple of days.

Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived in Haridwar for a three-day visit, released the 10-point agenda assuring voters of fulfilling them if the party was elected to power in the state.

The ten-point agenda includes guarantees related to eradicating corruption, uninterrupted free power supply, ample employment opportunities, ₹1000 to women above 18 years of age on a monthly basis, school education system, medical healthcare on the lines of Delhi Mohalla clinics , better road connectivity and free pilgrimage for senior citizens. Other guarantees include making Uttarakhand a spiritual capital by promoting religious tourism in a planned way and creation of jobs for retired army personnel along with ₹1 crore to army, paramilitary and police personnel.

“There is immense scope for religious tourism as Uttarakhand is the land of deities, shrines and holy places of worship. The AAP government will develop the state as a global spiritual capital which boost livelihood of the local people also. Health and education infrastructure will be given major emphasis on the lines of the successful Delhi model of governance. Vote for AAP, and we assure you of fulfilment of these ten guarantees which will change Uttarakhand,” Kejriwal said.

In reply to a query on mining becoming a major poll issue in Goa and Uttarakhand, Kejriwal blamed respective BJP and Congress governments for not having a specific policy that could check illegal mining and quarrying.

“AAP is clear on the mining issue; we will frame a specific policy taking into consideration all the legal aspects, local ecology impact, requirement and ensure adherence of guidelines effectively,” he said.

Accusing the BJP and Congress of fooling people of the hill state despite formation of the state two decades ago, Kejriwal appealed to voters to select them this time so as to view the change in governance.

Later, the AAP convenor held closed door meetings with respective Haridwar district party assembly candidates and party’s chief ministerial face Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal.

Kejriwal will also virtually campaign in all the thirteen districts of the state from Haridwar.

On AAP’s 10- point electoral agenda in the state, the BJP said it is a list to mislead voters as the BJP government has already done commendable work on all these ten spheres.

“AAP relies on such tactics for misleading people and giving them assurance. In Delhi, people are now releasing the mistake of relying on AAP. The Delhi-based party won’t be able to put up any fight against BJP as we are relying on development done in the past five years not on lofty poll claims,” said BJP district general secretary Vikas Tiwari.

